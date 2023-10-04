version 0.8.3 'Varikorpus'

Thanks for bearing with me everyone, feels like it's taken forever to get this update out (although now that I look, it's been ~2 weeks, so perhaps not as dramatic as I'd like to believe)

I tried to address a bunch of comments with this one and add small things that have been requested for a while - notably there is now a way to see when enemies are about to act / next turn is about to occur (this can vary wildly based on your speed)

Also, you can now click on items / enemies in the overworld and inspect them fully (if visible)

Also, in an attempt to always be adding content, several new powers were added, as were some enemies that utilize a "Varikorpus" ability to rapidly summon allies by damaging their body. Also am "back on the wagon" with prestige classes - 3 more have been added, 1 of which was a very motivating act of self-pandering, haha

Ultimately I feel like it's well on the way to version 1.0, which I still plan to ritualistically release 1 year after EA launch - May 1st. I don't know where I would be without the support of you all, so again I'd like to say thank you, the path remains bright and intoxicating (for me) as ever

General

Most importantly, fixed a bug that was causing a lot of crashes, caused if players hit enter more than once from the poem screen into the first level

New UI in the form of a big lifebar, some rearrangement of elements to create more space and flow along the edges better

A green bar that indicates when a new "game turn" is about to occur - it will glow bright green

Floating text now also pops up when units gain stats, as seen above

the Glory up screen now show big buttons, and will let you know if STR or DEX will be raising minimum speed

Can now click on items or enemies in the world map, and it will bring you to a truncated version of the Nemesis / Armory screen where you can specifically inspect the abilities

"Show unit speed bars" option turns on little green bars under every unit, that turn bright green when they're about to take an action

Clicking in search bars will now clear the text immediately

hovering over units / tiles will state if it's a special kind of terrain (only Divine grass at the moment, and a new one (just added))

Hovering over units will say if they're a "familiar"

Continent generation improved to always give a way past "forbidden" places

Vibes

Added more character-sitting-in-front-of-wasteland scenes for the start menu

Added many new poems for the initial screen, now drawing from "the phenomenology of the King" "lost prayers" and "devastated Histories" - all fragments

Gods

Ninhurs now grows divine grass when summoning a unit, Musmahu now considered a "Plant"

Dorok 2nd prayer now targets furthest enemy (looking forward to using this mechanic elsewhere)

Pallas and Oros 1st big heal prayer lowered to 1 max charge

Powers

Many powers had their costs reduced, such as War Chant, Bheith Nocht, Gore Tide and Regeneration

Removed damage thresholds from powers like Pyromancy and Cursed Flesh

Overgrowth per-turn HP increase limited to 1000 max, Roots now summoned at random tiles

Invigoration speed bonus removed, added flat HP bonus

Fire Chant now correctly summons 4 Afrits

Gore Tide and Regeneration now grant max Life when learned, Bleed bonus removed from Gore Tide

Reworked Minion Feast->Gore Cult, applies 10* level Bleed to a random enemy when you summon, deals 15 Blood damage to yourself when you summon, summons 3 Gore Priests

Added Isaz, a Skera / Shamshar equivalent for Ice, triggers on Blunt / Pierce damage and increases Block and block chance

Psychic Retort # of Hits set at 2, but the Hit damage now scales with your Repulsion stacks

Reworked Psychomorphism -> Projective Link, cost 3, no longer summons Psychomorphs, retains the scaling hit-adding effect but now also causes enemies to perform a 15 damage hit against you when they hit an ally (this dangerous, but has a strong combo with Psychic Retort and Meditate)

Added Amplify Pain, Psychic, whenever you or an ally is dealt damage by an enemy, you deal 15 damage to yourself - on being dealt damage, deal scaling Psychic damage to all enemies in a 2 tile range

Added Mirror Image, Psychic, raises Dodge, on dodge, summons *skill level Psychomorphs

Prestige Classes

The "misc" classes that need specific powers all had their costs reduced to 20 (such as Necromancer, Gallus and Paragon)

Ice Shah reworked, now creates "Frozen vines" terrain when summoning, deals Ice damage and applies Entangle every game turn to enemies on frozen vines; if an enemy dies on frozen vines, summons a Living Ice

Added Frost Knight, Fire + Ice, gains Encumbrance from Strength, applies Freeze to attackers, applies Poise to self when applying Freeze, hits deal blunt damage in an area based on encumbrance * target freeze stacks

Added Bheith Nochti (this one is for me), 20 points in Bheith Nocht, grants Dodge, Accuracy and Speed for each empty armor slot, causes prayers to permanently upgrade the damage of your main-hand weapon

Added Liturgist, 20 points in "Cult" powers, grants extra prayer charges on entrance, prayers increase the Hit and Speed of all allied "Priests," summoning a "Priest" summons a number of lower Worshipper familiars based on the # of different "Cult" powers you've learned (max 3)

Enemies