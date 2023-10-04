[Important] Known Issue: Price Error for Costume 'Class President Hebiko'

Greetings Commanders,

After the maintenance on October 3, 2023, we have identified the following issue:

The price of the costume 'Class President Hebiko' for the playable character 'Aishu Hebiko' was incorrectly set at 300 Gems instead of 150.

This issue has been rectified, and we have completed the necessary fix. We kindly request players who were logged in to restart the game to apply the changes.

For those commanders who have already purchased this costume for 300 Gems, we will conduct a thorough investigation and provide a refund of 150 Gems during the maintenance on October 17, 2023.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.