Welcome back once again, practitioners! This update has a number of issues specifically requested by members of the community, and some brand new ones! Also, bugfixes. Always bugfixes.

Here, you can see the new way to select the tokens... just hover and click on the names!

New players will be sent immediately to the tutorial!

Tutorial has a new musical intro, as well as animation

Select tokens by hovering and clicking the names

Removed a limitation in my own coding base for Apollyon... letting the story now have quotations, like it should! Formerly it was just single quotes or two single quotes.

All popups now include images! Selecting Effects shows their image in a larger size!

RIGHT CLICKING any Invocation or Self card will also show it larger, and will provide some small information about its use! Many cards are missing text, the next update will send me going back to every Invokable spirit and Self card and adding this text.

Moved tokens will now pulsate from darker to lighter than they were before. Being bright but unmoving caused them to be missed, and the player should be able to easily see what tokens they've moved!

Removed the flickering in the chatbox when the game has gone on a very long time

No longer does the game kill players in between moving tokens and the Invocation Set beginning. This can significantly change the use of player abilities. It aides the pacing of the game and removes and chance at a player invoking a card that only they could interact with, then dying.

The Effect sliders are reworked and no longer have extraneous visual errors

Server will authorize and reject invokes in addition to the client, rather than just relying on the client's condition testing

Ryo'shyr will now aide you spy upon the Lords of Jeria

Aedan can now no longer heal mercenaries he doesn't have

Braxen now is not allowed to take over the Guardian Faith

Dying and winning at the same time no longer causes ui errors

Dead players cannot invoke story cards while Sutier is banished and spiritual

Removed a bug that made untyped physical and mental tests receive the augments from the tokens twice, making Torfield and Medicopia absurdly powerful.

You now cannot buy a charm you already possess at the Arcane Carnival

Wandering spirit is more stable and less expensive

Changing the intention selection will properly "un-ready" players that have readied up.

Coming up next, the removal of the last placeholder art, additions to the Talon Intention, a change to the Cistern battle, updated Past Sacrifice, and more lore!