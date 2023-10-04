Ellisbury Open Beta - Patch 2

Just one more fix... this took a lot longer than we wanted as more and more things were deemed important to be included in this second patch. But here it is, and rather chunky once again!
Here is the full changelog for Patch 2!
General Fixes
- Fixed engine graphs missing before car is finished
- Fixed lua errors changing to boxer configurations
- Fixed crash to desktop reverting a held engine in engine dyno
- Fixed power density thresholds being half of what they should be
- Fixed (potentially) car export of legacy car fails with lua error
- Fixed competitor companies failing to use their latest line-up facelifts
- Fixed Fuel Economy calculation seems to give wrong value
- Fixed manual locker diffs being OP for drivability grip tests
- Fixed a crash related to fuel economy calculations
- Fixed dyno testing tab not updating the power torque graph scale
- Fixed engine start/stop controls color for colorblind mode
- Fixed 2-way cat efficiency always being zero in the dyno UI
- Fixed issue with wheel size and MacPherson availability on 76_eu body variants
- Fixed leaf spring suspension models not displaying in car designer
- Fixed thumbnails of doorcars showing backface
Other Improvements
- Implemented [WIP] new emissions UI for detailed stats page
- Implemented [WIP] gearing range limits for gearboxes (affected by quality)
- Implement throttle response, TC, and ESC dependencies in drivability grip tests
- Added tech pool cost estimation to sandbox and company manager tech pool UI
- Tweaked factory addon times for earlier part unlocks
- Update grip test choices for Drivability, Sportiness, and Offroad diff tests
- Optimized cornering sim for car calcs and track calcs
BeamNG Exporter Fixes
- Mirrors, license plates, antennas, lights, interior pieces, and tow bars now don't contribute car body bounding box expansion anymore
- Fixed default transmission missing in configuration files
- Fixed CVTs having too small of adjustment ranges, causing wrong ratios being used
- Disabled AWD and Differential DSE controllers
- Lowered wheel stiffness
- Lowered body stiffness
- Fixed broken AMT and DCT transmission modes
- Nerfed on-demand AWD
- Implemented new Advanced AWD
- Changed names of differentials to match Automation ones
- Optimized mesh cleanup
- Interior sound muffling now depends on interior choice, quality and weight optimization
- Added internal recalculation of mesh bounding boxes
We're working on the next patch already and there is plenty more fixes and improvements to come.
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch