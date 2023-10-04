Ellisbury Open Beta - Patch 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just one more fix... this took a lot longer than we wanted as more and more things were deemed important to be included in this second patch. But here it is, and rather chunky once again!

Here is the full changelog for Patch 2!

General Fixes

Fixed engine graphs missing before car is finished

Fixed lua errors changing to boxer configurations

Fixed crash to desktop reverting a held engine in engine dyno

Fixed power density thresholds being half of what they should be

Fixed (potentially) car export of legacy car fails with lua error

Fixed competitor companies failing to use their latest line-up facelifts

Fixed Fuel Economy calculation seems to give wrong value

Fixed manual locker diffs being OP for drivability grip tests

Fixed a crash related to fuel economy calculations

Fixed dyno testing tab not updating the power torque graph scale

Fixed engine start/stop controls color for colorblind mode

Fixed 2-way cat efficiency always being zero in the dyno UI

Fixed issue with wheel size and MacPherson availability on 76_eu body variants

Fixed leaf spring suspension models not displaying in car designer

Fixed thumbnails of doorcars showing backface

Other Improvements

Implemented [WIP] new emissions UI for detailed stats page

Implemented [WIP] gearing range limits for gearboxes (affected by quality)

Implement throttle response, TC, and ESC dependencies in drivability grip tests

Added tech pool cost estimation to sandbox and company manager tech pool UI

Tweaked factory addon times for earlier part unlocks

Update grip test choices for Drivability, Sportiness, and Offroad diff tests

Optimized cornering sim for car calcs and track calcs

BeamNG Exporter Fixes

Mirrors, license plates, antennas, lights, interior pieces, and tow bars now don't contribute car body bounding box expansion anymore

Fixed default transmission missing in configuration files

Fixed CVTs having too small of adjustment ranges, causing wrong ratios being used

Disabled AWD and Differential DSE controllers

Lowered wheel stiffness

Lowered body stiffness

Fixed broken AMT and DCT transmission modes

Nerfed on-demand AWD

Implemented new Advanced AWD

Changed names of differentials to match Automation ones

Optimized mesh cleanup

Interior sound muffling now depends on interior choice, quality and weight optimization

Added internal recalculation of mesh bounding boxes

We're working on the next patch already and there is plenty more fixes and improvements to come.

Cheers!