October 2023 Hot Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12349568 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 03:26:07 UTC by Wendy

The October 2023 release of tModLoader, v2023.08, has been updated with the following bug fixes as of Hot Fix version v2023.08.3.3:

Fixed issues with automatically unloading Monomod edits - Chicken-Bones

Fixed Issues with servers loading new worlds - JavidPack

Fixed issues with Auto Select functionality and hotbar item swap feature - Chicken-Bones

Fixed issue preventing modders from using the open .csproj button - JavidPack

We are happy to see mods already experimenting with the new features.

As always, if you encounter any issues, please reach out in our Discord.