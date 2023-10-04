 Skip to content

tModLoader update for 4 October 2023

October 2023 Hot Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

The October 2023 release of tModLoader, v2023.08, has been updated with the following bug fixes as of Hot Fix version v2023.08.3.3:

  • Fixed issues with automatically unloading Monomod edits - Chicken-Bones
  • Fixed Issues with servers loading new worlds - JavidPack
  • Fixed issues with Auto Select functionality and hotbar item swap feature - Chicken-Bones
  • Fixed issue preventing modders from using the open .csproj button - JavidPack

We are happy to see mods already experimenting with the new features.

As always, if you encounter any issues, please reach out in our Discord.

