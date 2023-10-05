Updated on October 5, 2023

-
Fix the bug in the transmission error of Lulaman in Hagen Temple
Fix the bug where the sky still darkens after going to Booktown in the middle and later stages
勇者屠龙 之 永恒幻想 update for 5 October 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
