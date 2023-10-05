 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

勇者屠龙 之 永恒幻想 update for 5 October 2023

Updated on October 5, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12349497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Open additional content [Luna prequel]

  2. Fix the bug in the transmission error of Lulaman in Hagen Temple

  3. Fix the bug where the sky still darkens after going to Booktown in the middle and later stages

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link