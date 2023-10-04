Idle Catfarmia Release D-1

Nice to meet you!
There are 1 days left until the release of Idle Catfarmia. Whoo!
Grow a farm with cat fairies.
I would appreciate it if you could add wishlist and follow.
Have a happy day today.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Nice to meet you!
There are 1 days left until the release of Idle Catfarmia. Whoo!
Grow a farm with cat fairies.
I would appreciate it if you could add wishlist and follow.
Have a happy day today.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update