 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Catfarmia update for 4 October 2023

Idle Catfarmia Release D-1

Share · View all patches · Build 12349338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nice to meet you!
There are 1 days left until the release of Idle Catfarmia. Whoo!
Grow a farm with cat fairies.

I would appreciate it if you could add wishlist and follow.
Have a happy day today.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2399081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link