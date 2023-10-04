v0.70.21 Entomophobia Hotpatch

This Hotpatch is mainly to fix a problem with the 0.70 Update that came out a couple of days ago, the issue fixed was people were able to buy Rindhart(the newest character) but were not able to play him since the buy button didn't disappear on purchase.

Changes and additions listed below:

Added:

Added some code that should avoid overwrites of saves.

Added some error reporting.

Fixed:

Fixed Rindhart Buy Button not going away after being purchased, causing him to not be playable.

Please Consider Wishlisting if you don't already own the Game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.

Enjoy!