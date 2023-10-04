 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Entomophobia update for 4 October 2023

v0.70.21 Entomophobia Hotpatch

Share · View all patches · Build 12349316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Hotpatch is mainly to fix a problem with the 0.70 Update that came out a couple of days ago, the issue fixed was people were able to buy Rindhart(the newest character) but were not able to play him since the buy button didn't disappear on purchase.

Changes and additions listed below:

Added:

  • Added some code that should avoid overwrites of saves.
  • Added some error reporting.

Fixed:

  • Fixed Rindhart Buy Button not going away after being purchased, causing him to not be playable.

Please Consider Wishlisting if you don't already own the Game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1932701 Depot 1932701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link