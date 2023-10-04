Minor update patches

·The onyx required to make wedding rings is reduced to 80

·Added shortcut actions to cancel with the right mouse button for social lists, selection lists, etc. UI

·Reduce the number of items lost after failed missions

·New game for a year, the whole world will not get sick

·NPCs do not age until they are 20 years old

·Added a tip prompt for party NPCs to get sick

·Fixed the bug that social list, tip view did not disappear

·Fixed the bug that the world map and the task panel did not disappear

·Next, I will focus on developing the workshop

About the game suddenly not starting