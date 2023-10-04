[Update] Patch Notes: October 4th

Share · View all patches · Build 12349246 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 03:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

Releasing a New Map

New Map Extension



Location: Extension Building Site

Eligible Modes: Team Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (AI), Deathmatch, Deathmatch (AI), Gun Deathmatch, Zombie, Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Zombie Evolution, Super Soldier, and All-Star.

Season 17: Egypt (10/04 - 1/24)

Black Market Opens Early The Black Market will open early for players who reach Rank 100. Upon reaching Rank 100 on the current Season Pass, Season Missions will end while missions that offer Black Market Badges will refresh. New Items Added:



CSO Energy Drink, Laser Storm (Parts Applied), Avalanche TECH, Dart Pistol TECH, Crowbar Maverick TECH, and Cyborg Normal Zombie (Costume)

Season Pass Discount Coupon Description: This is a coupon that reduces the purchase price of the next Season Pass. The Discount Coupon is given to those who have reached Season Pass Rank 100. Logging in during the following season will automatically redeem the coupon. (For example, if you receive the Discount Coupon during Season 17, it will reduce the price of the Season 18 Pass.) If you do not log in during the following season, however, the coupon will be automatically removed. (For example, if you received the coupon in Season 17 but didn't log in during Season 18, the discount will not be applied if you returned during Season 19.)

Repurchasing Previous Season Passes A page where previous season items can be purchased will become available to those who reach Rank 100 on the Season Pass! The page begins with the player's progress from the past season, and they can purchase Season Pass Ranks from the page to obtain items. Available Previous Season Passes: Seasons 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 The Black Market can be accessed via the [Missions] menu after reaching Rank 100. All Black Market Badges you've obtained will disappear once a new season begins.

Season Reward Weapons Dual Katana Anubis

Wield two sharp Katanas and strike down anyone who stands in your way. The special attack skill, Two-Handed Slash, can deal devastating amounts of damage to a single opponent. Sapientia Anubis

This pistol uses special 'Holy Bullets', which after being shot, explode in a wave of shrapnel, damaging all zombies in a certain area. Thunderbolt Anubis

This pistol uses special 'Holy Bullets', which after being shot, explode in a wave of shrapnel, damaging all zombies in a certain area. M249 Ra

This pistol uses special 'Holy Bullets', which after being shot, explode in a wave of shrapnel, damaging all zombies in a certain area. *Special Feature <Summon Uraeus>:

Right-click when the special round is charged to fire a powerful energy wave.

Zombie Costumes Anubis Guard Normal Zombie

Grants access to the Anubis Guard Normal Zombie. This will change the appearance of your Normal Zombie.

Weapon Paints Egyptian Weapon Paint

Eligible Weapons: MP5 Egypt, Petrol Boomer Egypt, THANATOS-9 Egypt, Failnaught Egypt, and Battle Python Egypt Pharaoh Weapon Paint

Eligible Weapons: MP5 Pharaoh, Petrol Boomer Pharaoh, THANATOS-9 Pharaoh, Failnaught Pharaoh, and Battle Python Pharaoh

Costumes Horus Mask (Head)

Pharaoh Crook and Flail (Back)

Winged Ankh (Waist)



Sprays SD Egyptian Anemone Spray

SD Egyptian Mirage Spray

Mystical Eyes Spray



Nameplates

Season Pass Nameplate (17)

Damage Fonts

Season Pass Font (17)

Medals Season 17 Pioneer Medal (Pass)

Season 17 Conqueror Medal (Highest Rank Reached)





League Season 13 (10/4 - 1/24)

Notice Items have been added to the Achievement Shop.

New Items Added: Surprised Emoji Spray (Mei), Lazy Spring Cat Nameplate, Cheerful Summer Cat Nameplate, Quiet Autumn Cat Nameplate, Smug Winter Cat Nameplate



Return of the Family Bonus Event

Gather up the family! Receive rewards based on the number of family members that are logged in and the playtime accumulated.

Simultaneous Log In Conditions and Rewards 2 or more logged in: Magnum Launcher 4 or more logged in: Psychic Harmonium 7 or more logged in: NEGEV NG-7 Ajax 10 or more logged in: Spell Lance Scarlet Rose

Family Game Playtime Conditions and Rewards Reach 60 Hours: Rare Decoder x5 Reach 80 Hours: Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5 Reach 100 Hours: Event Decoder x5 Reach 120 Hours: 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP x5 Reach 140 Hours: Transcendence Weapon Pass (5 Days)

Notice The weapons provided cannot be owned or disassembled. Rewards are provided based on the combined playtime of all family members. Playtime only counts in rooms with 2 or more players. Playing with family members gives an additional 10% accumulated playtime. Must contribute at least 1 hour of playtime to be eligible for rewards. Weekly playtime records reset every Monday at 12 AM. Players who log in after Monday at 12 AM are not eligible to receive the previous week's Family Time achievement rewards. Rewards can be claimed once upon logging in within one week and are unavailable after that time.



Event Information

Chuseok Moonlight Event (10/4 - 10/18)

Participate in the event and earn lots of great rewards!

Participation Requirements Receive 2 points for every 6 Kill Points from Zombie Kills, Assists, or Human Infections (bots excluded) (up to 30 points per day). Earn 5 points for clearing 1 session by reaching 100 Kill Points in Zombie Scenario mode on Hard difficulty or higher (up to 30 points a day). Earn 1 point for every 5 minutes of in-game playtime (up to 8 points a day) Earn 2 points each time you log in (once a day)

How to Get Zombie Mode Kill Points Zombie Kill as a Human: 3 Points (excluding bots) Zombie Assist as a Human: 1 Point (excluding bots) Human Infection as Zombie: 4 Points (excludes bots) Human Infection Assist as Zombie: 0 Points

Point Accumulation Rewards 40 Points: Rare Decoder x3 + Exploration Success Rate-Up +10% x3 80 Points: Rare Decoder x5 + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x3 120 Points: Unique Decoder x3 200 Points: Unique Decoder x5 280 Points: 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 + Event Decoder x2 320 Points: Transcendence Weapon Pass + 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 360 Points: 10,000 Mileage Coupon x1 + Moonglow Costume (Permanent)

400 Points: Event Decoder x6 440 Points: Class Decoder x7 480 points: Transcendence Decoder x7 520 Points: Season Badge x100

Notice You can obtain up to 40 points per day. All points will be removed on the day the event ends. You can earn only one cumulative reward per account. Human Infection point threshold has been changed to 4 points.



Autumn Enhancement Item Giveaway (10/4 - 10/18)

Receive rewards just by playing during the event!

Rewards Reach 10 minutes of playtime: Random -1 Dehancement Material / 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon Reach 30 minutes of playtime: Random -1 Dehancement Material / 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon Reach 50 minutes of playtime: Random -1 Dehancement Material / 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x2 / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon Reach 60 minutes of playtime: Random -1 Dehancement Material / 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x3 / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon

Notice You can earn only one cumulative reward per account. Eligible Zombie Modes: all Can participate in Studio Mode. Player Requirement: 3 or more Can participate in Laboratory Mode.



Holiday Mileage Auction Event (10/4 - 10/17)

You can access the auction via the 'Mileage Auction' button at the bottom of the lobby during the event.

Auction Feature / Content Item Rank: Premium (All weapons except for premium are Normal Rank) Auction Time: 1 hour for all items Number of Auction Listings: 2 (Increases based on VIP rank) Market Price of Items: When listing an item, you can check the current Auction House market price (Lowest bid and direct purchase prices). Item Display: Only items with the lowest bid or direct purchase price are displayed. Auction Settings: You can search by bid/direct purchase price, enhancement level, and weapon name. Sell-to-System Feature: When an auction is unsuccessful, you'll have the opportunity to use the sell-to-system feature. Auction Hours: 24 Hours (12: 00: 00 AM – 11: 59: 59 PM) - When auction hours end, currently listed items will be canceled.

Notice The remaining time is shown in 5-minute increments for listed auction items. You can only bid on 1 item at a time. Regular auction items will be listed with a 30% fee included in the initial bidding price. If an item listed for auction is not sold, the item will be returned. Items listed for auction can be purchased immediately at the direct purchase price. If you list an item for auction, you cannot withdraw it until the auction's duration has ended. The item you listed may be shown on the bid page. When listing an item, you can easily check the actual amount you will receive under the Net Reward section. Some recently released weapons cannot be listed at auction.



1,000 Mileage Auction Event (10/4 - 10/17)

During the auction period, a special item sold for 1,000 Mileage will appear at certain times.

Time / Special Items CEST (GMT +1) 4:00 - 5:00 PM Dragon Knight Kyrix CEST (GMT +1) 4:30 - 5:30 PM High Elf Natasha

Notice 1,000-Mileage auction items will appear periodically during auction hours. Special items will appear within 10 minutes of the beginning of each auction hour, with bidding open for 10 minutes. Those who did not win the auction will be refunded 1,000 Mileage when the auction closes. Claim rewards by clicking Obtain after winning.



Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (10/4 - 1/24)

Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during the Season 17.

Total Golden Zombies Killed / Obtainable Items 1x - You can select 1 from the list: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage 2x - You can select 1 from the list: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage 3x - You can select 1 from the list: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage 5x - You can select 1 from the list: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage 7x - You can select 1 from the list: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage 10x - You can select 1 from the list: Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Transcendence Weapon Selection Box / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage

Transcendence Weapon Selection Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) Select 1 from among: M4A1 Dark Knight, AK47 Paladin, Warhammer Storm Giant, Magnum Drill, Desert Eagle Crimson Hunter, SG552 Lycanthrope, Blade Runebreaker, Red Dragon Cannon, or Python Desperado

Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box Contents (Permanent/Bound) Select 1 from among: Sonya Lycanthrope, Transcendence Blair, Transcendence Michaela, Transcendence Yuri, Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi, Elizabeth Crimson Hunter, Dorothy Dark Knight, Flora Paladin, Transcendence Fernando, or Rose Phoenix

Notice Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box Contents: 20 of Reinforced Attack, Extended Magazine, Tide Turner, Shadow Blade, Survival Instincts, Explosive Ammo, Free Market, Weakness Analysis, Titan's Will, Regeneration, Swiftfoot, and Capital Add-Ons. A single hit on a Golden Zombie counts as a kill. Each reward can only be claimed once per account. Up to 3 can be defeated per day. Transcendence Weapon Selection Box and Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box's reward items are bound items. Unused Guaranteed Transcendence Class Boxes and Transcendence Weapon Selection Boxes will be removed during maintenance on 1/11/24 Golden Zombies have a chance to appear when playing for more than 3 minutes in rooms on Normal difficulty or higher. Bound items cannot be used as Auction, Disassembly, or Family Storage items.



Zombie Scenario: Golden Zombie Medal Event (10/4 -)

Get medals based on the total number of Golden Zombies you've defeated!

Conditions / Rewards Obtain the 14 Karats medal, then accumulate 500 Golden Zombie kills to earn the (Honor) 18 Karats Medal!

Obtain the 18 Karats medal, then accumulate 1000 Golden Zombie kills to earn the (Honor) 24 Karats Medal!



Notice Each reward is given only once per account.



Twin Light Axes/Twin Shadow Axes Promotion (10/4 - 11/15)

During the promotion, Twin Light Axes and Twin Shadow Axes will make a special appearance in Epic Decoders!

Weapon Rates Twin Light Axes: 0.175%

Description: Powerful twin axes imbued with the strength of a mighty general. Allows the wielder to use a combo attack that connects the twin axes together. Grants two special skills that summon the general: Light Slam and Light Vortex. Twin Shadow Axes: 0.175% Description: Powerful twin axes imbued with the strength of a mighty general. Allows the wielder to use a combo attack that connects the twin axes together. Grants two special skills that summon the general: Shadow Slam and Shadow Vortex.



Twin Light Axes/Twin Shadow Axes Guaranteed Giveaway (10/4 - 11/15)

Get Guaranteed Points when you use Epic Decoders during the promotion!

Conditions and Rewards Each time you reach 300 points, you can choose 1 of the following weapons: Twin Light Axes / Twin Shadow Axes / Negev NG-7 Ajax / Spell Lance Scarlet Rose / Lightning Fury / Satellite Mine

Notice You'll earn 1 Guaranteed Point each time you use 1 Epic Decoder. A reward can be obtained every 300 points. Meaning that you can select 1 weapon at 300 points, 600 points, 900 points, and so on. All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during the maintenance on 11/15 (Wed).



Twin Light Axes / Twin Shadow Axes Crafting Event (10/4 - 11/15)

You can obtain the Twin Light Axes or Twin Shadow Axes if you purchase the Twin Light Axes blueprint while you own the Twin Shadow Axes or Twin Light Axes during the event.

How to Craft

Twin Light Axes (Permanent) can be obtained by pressing [Use] on the blueprint while both the Twin Shadow Axes (Permanent) and the blueprint are in your inventory. Twin Shadow Axes (Permanent) can be obtained by pressing [Use] on the blueprint while both the Twin Light Axes (Permanent) and the blueprint are in your inventory. Press [Use] on the blueprint while the Twin Shadow Axes (Permanent), the Twin Light Axes (Permanent), and the blueprint are all present in your inventory to select and claim either the Twin Shadow Axes (Permanent) or the Twin Light Axes (Permanent).

Notice Completing [Use] of the Twin Light Axes blueprint will remove the Twin Light Axes blueprint from your inventory. Press [Use] on the blueprint after the purchase to craft it into Twin Light Axes (Permanent) or Twin Shadow Axes (Permanent) It can only be crafted once per account. If you have not used the blueprint during the event, they will be used automatically on the 11/15 (Wed) maintenance (Conditions to obtain and rewards are same as the above)



Twin Light Axe Blueprint Promotion (10/4 - 11/15)

You can purchase the Twin Light Axes blueprint during the promotion.

Notice The Twin Light Axes blueprint can only be purchased by those who own the Twin Shadow Axes (Permanent) or Twin Light Axes (Permanent). It can only be purchased once per account.



Transcendence Weapon Promotion: Cyclops (10/4 - 10/18)

Cyclops will now drop from Premium and normal Transcendence Decoders!

Cyclops Description: The main features of this weapon are its two-dot aiming sight and its ability to slow down enemies when swapping weapons. Holding the weapon or firing basic rounds for a set amount of time will charge special rounds. These special rounds can be spent to use 2 types of <Special Features> in strategic ways.



Cyclops Guaranteed Giveaway (10/4 - 10/18)

Depending on the number of Transcendence Premium Decoders and Transcendence Decoders used during the event, you could receive a Cyclops (Permanent)!