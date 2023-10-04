Fixed an issue with the free achievement
Table Ball Playtest update for 4 October 2023
Patch Notes - 2.2.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104662 Depot 2104662
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104663 Depot 2104663
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104664 Depot 2104664
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update