VR Changes in Steam Client Beta - October 3rd

Today's Steam Client Beta includes the following VR-specific changes. In order to get all of these changes, make sure you're opted into both the Steam Client Beta and SteamVR Beta.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

General:

Support for multi-gpu system (e.g. laptops) which was causing the new Steam UI to not show up.

Steam Dashboard overlay:

Filtered out vr overlay apps from recent games list.

Fixed auto switching to game details page on launch.

Never auto switch to app details page on launch for vr overlay apps.

Dashboard: