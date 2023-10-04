Weekly Content Update #15 NOW LIVE

Howdy everyone,

To kick off with some exciting news, we're in the final stages of putting together Chapter One. Once we've managed to knock everything together, we'll let the "Homies" in Discord play test, then we'll be able to settle on a firm date. We appreciate the patience, and we're super excited for you all to see what we've been cooking up.

Let's jump into the weekly update notes:

New Feature: Getaway Orbs

Getaway Orbs are the latest way to help bring your bounty down in Rockhaven. The ethos behind them were to reward players who want to roleplay "hiding" from the cops a little more. While you have any amount of Bounty active, Getaway Orbs will start to spawn in cheeky spots around the city.

Getaway Orbs come in two flavors, normal, and Mega, denoted by the varying color. Regular Getaway Orbs will clear $10 from your bounty, while Mega Orbs will decrease your bounty by $25. If you have a bounty, be sure to run through alleyways, climb rooftops, indulge your inner hide-and-seek mentality and you'll surely find a few.

As soon as you have $0 Bounty, the Getaway Orbs will despawn from the City until you need them again.

Six New Accolades

First off, congratulations to the multiple community members along the way for completing every single Accolade in the game to this point. A huge achievement, and one we'll recognise formally in Rockhaven soon enough (among other Community triumphs). Accolades will continually be added throughout IOM's life, and so too will the rewards for completing them. This week we're adding two new accolade tracks, bringing the grand total to another 6.

Car Crusher I/II/III: Crush Cars at Wheelies to Unlock

Public Nuisance I/II/III: Raise your bounty while staying alive to unlock these Accolades

New Pawn Store: Pier Pawn

We're also making efforts to add Pawn Stores to areas in Rockhaven that are missing that functionality. Until Chapter One comes, and the ability to raise your carrying capacity, it's good to offload what you can where you can. And with last weeks High/Low update, more Pawn Stores are always a good option to maximise profit.

You can find the latest store next to the Basketball Courts near First Church and Rockhaven Bridge.

New Shoes: Tonies Classic

A classic silhouette hits the streets of Rockhaven. Available at Legit Kicks (opposite the Slimeway), the Tonies design drops in three colorways:

Sensible Man (Black & White)

Firehawk (Red)

Ballpoint (Blue)

Cop your pair today, and be on the lookout for some exciting variations coming soon.

Have a great week everyone!