New Adventure added

I am happy to announce that a new adventure has been added. Pirates!

This one is trickier than the first one with a more complicated Game-Play, so if you find any bugs please let me know. I played through it and it seems to work fine but you never know.

I suggest using the Continue button in the Adventure messages so you don't have to make the same route over and over again.

I also added an extra layer of messaging during Adventure Checkpoints so you are reminded what you have done and where you left off. It also hints on what to do next.

I don't know if anyone is using a Game Controller besides me but there are some nice effects i constantly add to the controller functionality, so if you have it - use it :)

As a small update i also made some additions to Cross-Play with bits here and there.

Enjoy the new adventure and have fun!