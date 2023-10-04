 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ForeVR Pool update for 4 October 2023

ForeVR Pool Update 2.0.135 now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12348828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS
🎱 Fixed bugs

KNOWN ISSUES
🎱 Interacting with the table while balls are moving after a shot can cause a delay between turns
🎱 Need support? Help.forevrgames.com

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2363141 Depot 2363141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link