- Issue with Korean language
- Pause menu issue
- Fix issue in Chapter 1.2
And more other minor issues.
Thanks to the community help !
BAD DREAMS update for 3 October 2023
Fix Crtical Issue on Tutorial
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1614781 Depot 1614781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update