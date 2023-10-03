 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 3 October 2023

Fix Crtical Issue on Tutorial

  • Issue with Korean language
  • Pause menu issue
  • Fix issue in Chapter 1.2
    And more other minor issues.
    Thanks to the community help !

