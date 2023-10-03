Version 0.1.28

-
[Fix] When loading a save some things related to the station are not loading
[Fix] When save button clicked multiple times in a row save is not completed and save file will corrupt
[Fix] Drug dealers clothes are missing
[Fix] You can add trash bag to trash bin
[Fix] Customers sometimes peeing at wrong position..
[Fix] Trash bin upgrades doesnt increase max trash amount
[Fix] Blackjack is stuck when player is 17 and opponent is 16
[Fix] Customers sometimes get stuck
[Fix] Customers not correctly carrying bags
[Fix] Hire pumper tutorial still visible when you have a pumper
[Fix] Driveable vehicle fps position is wrong
[Fix] Bill ui clickable from everywhere
[Fix] Sometimes shelf can't accept the item but item removes from box
[Fix] Sometimes some days last longer than they should
[Fix] Missing review translations
[Fix] Trash bag is so dark
[Fix] Save slots does not show up sometimes
[Fix] When entered to night club background music does not stop
[Fix] Nightclub girl does not have a hat
[Fix] Cashiers can interact with objects which far away from station..
[Fix] Baby is not saving
[Fix] If a vehicle destroyed while you are trying to push it circle get stuck on screen
[Fix] Crypto panel has missing translations
[Fix] Cargo man does not look to correct direction
[Fix] You can put different gas pump to a vehicle
[Fix] Zonama search bar does not work
[Fix] Frame decorations shows preview after placed
[Fix] While we are moving, we see moving objects flickering
[Fix] Girlfriend panel sliders are interactable
[Fix] When light intensity changed interaction sound will not stop
[Fix] Sometimes lights does not close while we have electricity bill
[Fix] When we have electricity bill cameras working
[Changed] Vehicles shiny materials are back
[Changed] German translations thanks to Pregon
[Changed] Now, when we use the register we receive the money directly and it does not remain in the cash register. (if npc does it then goes to cash register)
[Changed] Now if you have a electric bill security camera, cooler, arcade machine will not work
[Changed] Max sensitivity increased
[Changed] Now WC can be upgraded while occupied by customer
[Changed] Cargo cart controls
[Changed] Now if we are away from vehicle customer pay the price to the cash register
[Changed] Driveable cars engine volume decreased
[Changed] Driveable cars speed decreased
[Changed] Crash sfx volume decreased
[Changed] Bill exist notify delay increased
[Changed] Sponge particle size decreased
[Changed] Now you can add items from box to shelf with holding e key
[Changed] Street light count increased
[Changed] Some item icons
[Changed] Load save menu, now you can see screenshoot of your save and the money you have
[Changed] Now when you click the reset traffic button on emergency panel, vehicles who filling gas is will not destroy
[Changed] Rope physics improved
[Changed] When sitted to chair equipments deselected automatically
[Changed] Cant be done notification for hose and sponge is delayed for exiting state vehicle
[Changed] Now ordering furnitures for home increases girlfriend love and mothers mental
[Changed] Now girlfriend doesnt dance forever
[Changed] Now the lights come on earlier
[Changed] Invert mouse options seperated
[Changed] Lightning changes at night
[Changed] Shiny terrain textures not shiny anymore
[Added] Now when customer is used arcade machine paying us 5$
[Added] Arcade Machine price multiplier to prices panel
[Added] New ratings for arcade machine
[Added] New ratings for bills
[Added] Illegal activities, thief, events close option
[Added] Shelf storage info to shelf panel
[Added] Now you can delete multiple items in your shopping cart with left shift + click or ctrl + click
[Added] 2 New decoration with changeable text
[Added] Bench decoration
[Added] Arm Chair decoration
[Added] Gender Symbols Decoration
[Added] Wet Floor Sign
[Added] Flag Decoration
[Added] New penalty for defiling the environment
[Added] More babies
[Added] New penalty for crashing into customer vehicles
[Added] Now you can sell your items to the robot at warehouse
[Added] Now you can look up while using cash register by holding right mouse button
[Added] Now customers in vehicle use steering wheel
[Added] Upgrade Track UI to upgradeable things like market,wc,toilet,sink,trash bin
[Added] Now doors automatically opened if you get close while carrying an object
[Added] Motion blur and close option
[Added] Water particle to sink
[Added] Street Lamp
[Added] Tons of light sockets
[Added] Dispenser add item sound effect
[Added] Trash bin sockets to electric pumps
