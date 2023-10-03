 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator 2 update for 3 October 2023

Version 0.1.28

Version 0.1.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Fix] When loading a save some things related to the station are not loading

  • [Fix] When save button clicked multiple times in a row save is not completed and save file will corrupt

  • [Fix] Drug dealers clothes are missing

  • [Fix] You can add trash bag to trash bin

  • [Fix] Customers sometimes peeing at wrong position..

  • [Fix] Trash bin upgrades doesnt increase max trash amount

  • [Fix] Blackjack is stuck when player is 17 and opponent is 16

  • [Fix] Customers sometimes get stuck

  • [Fix] Customers not correctly carrying bags

  • [Fix] Hire pumper tutorial still visible when you have a pumper

  • [Fix] Driveable vehicle fps position is wrong

  • [Fix] Bill ui clickable from everywhere

  • [Fix] Sometimes shelf can't accept the item but item removes from box

  • [Fix] Sometimes some days last longer than they should

  • [Fix] Missing review translations

  • [Fix] Trash bag is so dark

  • [Fix] Save slots does not show up sometimes

  • [Fix] When entered to night club background music does not stop

  • [Fix] Nightclub girl does not have a hat

  • [Fix] Cashiers can interact with objects which far away from station..

  • [Fix] Baby is not saving

  • [Fix] If a vehicle destroyed while you are trying to push it circle get stuck on screen

  • [Fix] Crypto panel has missing translations

  • [Fix] Cargo man does not look to correct direction

  • [Fix] You can put different gas pump to a vehicle

  • [Fix] Zonama search bar does not work

  • [Fix] Frame decorations shows preview after placed

  • [Fix] While we are moving, we see moving objects flickering

  • [Fix] Girlfriend panel sliders are interactable

  • [Fix] When light intensity changed interaction sound will not stop

  • [Fix] Sometimes lights does not close while we have electricity bill

  • [Fix] When we have electricity bill cameras working

  • [Changed] Vehicles shiny materials are back

  • [Changed] German translations thanks to Pregon

  • [Changed] Now, when we use the register we receive the money directly and it does not remain in the cash register. (if npc does it then goes to cash register)

  • [Changed] Now if you have a electric bill security camera, cooler, arcade machine will not work

  • [Changed] Max sensitivity increased

  • [Changed] Now WC can be upgraded while occupied by customer

  • [Changed] Cargo cart controls

  • [Changed] Now if we are away from vehicle customer pay the price to the cash register

  • [Changed] Driveable cars engine volume decreased

  • [Changed] Driveable cars speed decreased

  • [Changed] Crash sfx volume decreased

  • [Changed] Bill exist notify delay increased

  • [Changed] Sponge particle size decreased

  • [Changed] Now you can add items from box to shelf with holding e key

  • [Changed] Street light count increased

  • [Changed] Some item icons

  • [Changed] Load save menu, now you can see screenshoot of your save and the money you have

  • [Changed] Now when you click the reset traffic button on emergency panel, vehicles who filling gas is will not destroy

  • [Changed] Rope physics improved

  • [Changed] When sitted to chair equipments deselected automatically

  • [Changed] Cant be done notification for hose and sponge is delayed for exiting state vehicle

  • [Changed] Now ordering furnitures for home increases girlfriend love and mothers mental

  • [Changed] Now girlfriend doesnt dance forever

  • [Changed] Now the lights come on earlier

  • [Changed] Invert mouse options seperated

  • [Changed] Lightning changes at night

  • [Changed] Shiny terrain textures not shiny anymore

  • [Added] Now when customer is used arcade machine paying us 5$

  • [Added] Arcade Machine price multiplier to prices panel

  • [Added] New ratings for arcade machine

  • [Added] New ratings for bills

  • [Added] Illegal activities, thief, events close option

  • [Added] Shelf storage info to shelf panel

  • [Added] Now you can delete multiple items in your shopping cart with left shift + click or ctrl + click

  • [Added] 2 New decoration with changeable text

  • [Added] Bench decoration

  • [Added] Arm Chair decoration

  • [Added] Gender Symbols Decoration

  • [Added] Wet Floor Sign

  • [Added] Flag Decoration

  • [Added] New penalty for defiling the environment

  • [Added] More babies

  • [Added] New penalty for crashing into customer vehicles

  • [Added] Now you can sell your items to the robot at warehouse

  • [Added] Now you can look up while using cash register by holding right mouse button

  • [Added] Now customers in vehicle use steering wheel

  • [Added] Upgrade Track UI to upgradeable things like market,wc,toilet,sink,trash bin

  • [Added] Now doors automatically opened if you get close while carrying an object

  • [Added] Motion blur and close option

  • [Added] Water particle to sink

  • [Added] Street Lamp

  • [Added] Tons of light sockets

  • [Added] Dispenser add item sound effect

  • [Added] Trash bin sockets to electric pumps

Changed files in this update

