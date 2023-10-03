Version 0.1.28

[Fix] When loading a save some things related to the station are not loading

[Fix] When save button clicked multiple times in a row save is not completed and save file will corrupt

[Fix] Drug dealers clothes are missing

[Fix] You can add trash bag to trash bin

[Fix] Customers sometimes peeing at wrong position..

[Fix] Trash bin upgrades doesnt increase max trash amount

[Fix] Blackjack is stuck when player is 17 and opponent is 16

[Fix] Customers sometimes get stuck

[Fix] Customers not correctly carrying bags

[Fix] Hire pumper tutorial still visible when you have a pumper

[Fix] Driveable vehicle fps position is wrong

[Fix] Bill ui clickable from everywhere

[Fix] Sometimes shelf can't accept the item but item removes from box

[Fix] Sometimes some days last longer than they should

[Fix] Missing review translations

[Fix] Trash bag is so dark

[Fix] Save slots does not show up sometimes

[Fix] When entered to night club background music does not stop

[Fix] Nightclub girl does not have a hat

[Fix] Cashiers can interact with objects which far away from station..

[Fix] Baby is not saving

[Fix] If a vehicle destroyed while you are trying to push it circle get stuck on screen

[Fix] Crypto panel has missing translations

[Fix] Cargo man does not look to correct direction

[Fix] You can put different gas pump to a vehicle

[Fix] Zonama search bar does not work

[Fix] Frame decorations shows preview after placed

[Fix] While we are moving, we see moving objects flickering

[Fix] Girlfriend panel sliders are interactable

[Fix] When light intensity changed interaction sound will not stop

[Fix] Sometimes lights does not close while we have electricity bill

[Fix] When we have electricity bill cameras working

[Changed] Vehicles shiny materials are back

[Changed] German translations thanks to Pregon

[Changed] Now, when we use the register we receive the money directly and it does not remain in the cash register. (if npc does it then goes to cash register)

[Changed] Now if you have a electric bill security camera, cooler, arcade machine will not work

[Changed] Max sensitivity increased

[Changed] Now WC can be upgraded while occupied by customer

[Changed] Cargo cart controls

[Changed] Now if we are away from vehicle customer pay the price to the cash register

[Changed] Driveable cars engine volume decreased

[Changed] Driveable cars speed decreased

[Changed] Crash sfx volume decreased

[Changed] Bill exist notify delay increased

[Changed] Sponge particle size decreased

[Changed] Now you can add items from box to shelf with holding e key

[Changed] Street light count increased

[Changed] Some item icons

[Changed] Load save menu, now you can see screenshoot of your save and the money you have

[Changed] Now when you click the reset traffic button on emergency panel, vehicles who filling gas is will not destroy

[Changed] Rope physics improved

[Changed] When sitted to chair equipments deselected automatically

[Changed] Cant be done notification for hose and sponge is delayed for exiting state vehicle

[Changed] Now ordering furnitures for home increases girlfriend love and mothers mental

[Changed] Now girlfriend doesnt dance forever

[Changed] Now the lights come on earlier

[Changed] Invert mouse options seperated

[Changed] Lightning changes at night

[Changed] Shiny terrain textures not shiny anymore

[Added] Now when customer is used arcade machine paying us 5$

[Added] Arcade Machine price multiplier to prices panel

[Added] New ratings for arcade machine

[Added] New ratings for bills

[Added] Illegal activities, thief, events close option

[Added] Shelf storage info to shelf panel

[Added] Now you can delete multiple items in your shopping cart with left shift + click or ctrl + click

[Added] 2 New decoration with changeable text

[Added] Bench decoration

[Added] Arm Chair decoration

[Added] Gender Symbols Decoration

[Added] Wet Floor Sign

[Added] Flag Decoration

[Added] New penalty for defiling the environment

[Added] More babies

[Added] New penalty for crashing into customer vehicles

[Added] Now you can sell your items to the robot at warehouse

[Added] Now you can look up while using cash register by holding right mouse button

[Added] Now customers in vehicle use steering wheel

[Added] Upgrade Track UI to upgradeable things like market,wc,toilet,sink,trash bin

[Added] Now doors automatically opened if you get close while carrying an object

[Added] Motion blur and close option

[Added] Water particle to sink

[Added] Street Lamp

[Added] Tons of light sockets

[Added] Dispenser add item sound effect