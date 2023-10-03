New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.569_Standards_and_Practices

Lots of fixes in this one, to a wide variety of things. Some fixes to regressions from the recent past, and others from further back.

Also several updates to mods, and a new mod related to the color picker window.

Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is more up to date than it was, but a lot is still to-be-revealed. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll be resuming having alpha testers within the near future, but the exact timeline is no longer certain. It probably will be sometime in October, and we'll also have some general news for it in the next few weeks. The game is continuing to build in an exciting way, and I can't wait to show more soon. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5