Spell Disk update for 3 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.4d

Spell Disk update for 3 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted the overheat meter graphics. Instead of looping around three times, it will now display the proportion of additional mana you must produce relative to the spell's base mana cost. The red counterclockwise bar represents the extra mana required to activate the linked spell. The part of the circle that is not covered by the red bar represents the linked spell's mana cost. For instance, if the overheat is filled halfway, you're paying twice the base mana cost (100 base mana cost + 100 additional mana to compensate for overheat). If the overheat bar is filled 75% of the circle, you're paying four times the original mana cost of the spell (100 base mana cost + 300 additional mana to compensate for overheat). While this new design has an issue where it is difficult to see the overheat reduction when there's a massive amount of overheat, we believe it's an improvement from the previous version where you couldn't tell how much overheat you had after 3 loops.

  • Fixed the Grotto biome boss's floating island collider before the entrance.

  • Fixed the player color effect on the potion obtained to be green, which was erroneously displayed as red.

  • Treasure Chests that spawned outside the boundary of the survivor map will move toward the boundary so they can be obtained.

  • Removed gem drops from survivor mode mini-bosses that were using base game gems (which are visually indistinguishable). They caused some issues with certain mechanics of the survivor mode and were thus removed.

Changed files in this update

