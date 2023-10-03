 Skip to content

Caster's Trap update for 3 October 2023

V1.1.1 (Bug Updates)

3 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed QTE & Door Puzzle bug that crashed the game—additionally, added a hint to the second symbols puzzle upon viewing the hidden symbols location several times.

