Fixed QTE & Door Puzzle bug that crashed the game—additionally, added a hint to the second symbols puzzle upon viewing the hidden symbols location several times.
Caster's Trap update for 3 October 2023
V1.1.1 (Bug Updates)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
