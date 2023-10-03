Patch R.1.0.34 - 10/03/2023

Improvements

• Doomsayer cannot guess players on night 1 anymore.

• Town Traitor Static mode added.

• VIP Static mode added.

• Cursed Souls temporarily removed.

• Dracula's Palace temporarily removed.

• During ranked queue, custom browser buttons are properly disabled.

• Limited the number of W's and M's usable on in-game names to prevent overflow spam.

• Added a sound effect for the Ranked Queue popup.

• When receiving the Harvest map, the popup dialog will now show the name of the map.

• Increased the amount of time people have to join a ranked game and ready up.

• Added a variety of new words to the chat filter.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue in Personalize where changing maps would show both maps at once.

• Fixed an issue causing some players to receive no role during ranked games.

• Fixed an issue where accepting a game invite while dead in a game could cause you to be unable to join games.

• Fixed numerous graphical issues encountered when in the starting lobby for ranked play or the aftergame lobby.

• Fixed an issue that scrolls to not visually burn on the Role Reveal screen if the player had only 1 remaining of that scroll. This was visual only.