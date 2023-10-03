Updated to Version 1.0.2

A few bugs were addressed and some slight improvements were made.

Bugs:

You should now be able to rebind keys and use them without having to restart the game. Actually most of the keys worked fine, but the "use/attack" key and the "advance dialogue/menu button" key required a restart if changed. This is why I did not notice the problem ... should have tested all the keys!

You should now be able to sell arrows at a weapons dealer

Missing broken wall model was fixed

You may now unequip the diving (ghaws) helmet without having to equip another helmet

You can now finish delivering the letter to Abenazer even if you did the thing (SPOILERS)

Two chests that shared the same contents were fixed and should now have individual contents

Fixed a bug where an NPC appeared before they were supposed to

Changing the window resolution can now be done faster when holding shift

The Book of Months now gives a more comprehensive description of the Lunar Months and their importance in the game

A new naturalist (buys and sells monster parts) was added to Asad Island so you don't get stuck there with no way to make money

Some rocks were removed so players do not get completely stuck in a certain area

Other things were changed but they would be spoilers to describe here...

Don't Get Rid of Useful Things!

Some players have encountered situations where they broke through an obstacle, and then sold or discarded the tool that let them break through that thing, only to find themselves stuck. Barrels, rocks and trees will respawn when you exit and enter an area, so it's a good idea to hang on to things that help you break them.

This is a problem with the game's design I will admit. I am brainstorming ways to make it impossible to happen, but until further notice, I strongly advise keeping your useful items until and unless you find a thing that can do the same job.