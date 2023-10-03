-
You can now pick alternate colors in the character select screen.
Adjusted Fleet music.
Tutorial reworks (now offers different skillcards than just Double Jump).
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 3 October 2023
We Got Alt Colors (and also i changed some music)
