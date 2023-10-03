 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 3 October 2023

We Got Alt Colors (and also i changed some music)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now pick alternate colors in the character select screen.

  • Adjusted Fleet music.

  • Tutorial reworks (now offers different skillcards than just Double Jump).

