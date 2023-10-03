Hotfix v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12348333 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 22:40:02 UTC by Wendy

Guess we can't have a launch without one game breaking bug huh?😅

Fixed can't attack as the wendigo in pvp mode (now the gamemode is playable!)

Fixed a few colider issues.

Keep reporting the bugs you find please, working on fixing all of them.