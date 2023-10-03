Hotfix v1.0.1

Guess we can't have a launch without one game breaking bug huh?😅
- Fixed can't attack as the wendigo in pvp mode (now the gamemode is playable!)
- Fixed a few colider issues.
Keep reporting the bugs you find please, working on fixing all of them.
