 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gehinnom update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12348333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guess we can't have a launch without one game breaking bug huh?😅

  • Fixed can't attack as the wendigo in pvp mode (now the gamemode is playable!)
  • Fixed a few colider issues.

Keep reporting the bugs you find please, working on fixing all of them.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1712052 Depot 1712052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1712053 Depot 1712053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1712054 Depot 1712054
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1712055 Depot 1712055
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link