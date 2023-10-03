V 2.6.1 : Fix for missing achievements

Hey gladiators , just a very small patch today to address some achievements that were not triggering in Swords and Sandals 2 Redux. Give them a try and hopefully they work for you now.
Best of luck in the arena!
Cheers, Oli
- Turning Pro - Gain entrance into your first tournament
- Defensive Stand - Parry five straight attacks from your enemy
- Impenetrable Fortress - Parry ten straight attacks from your enemy
- Seeing Red - Trigger Battle Rage in a battle
- Blood For The Blood God - Trigger Battle Rage five times in a battle
- From The Jaws of Victory - Lose to an enemy who has less than 5% health
Changed files in this update