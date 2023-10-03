 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swords and Sandals 2 Redux update for 3 October 2023

V 2.6.1 : Fix for missing achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 12348257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gladiators , just a very small patch today to address some achievements that were not triggering in Swords and Sandals 2 Redux. Give them a try and hopefully they work for you now.

Best of luck in the arena!

Cheers, Oli

  • Turning Pro - Gain entrance into your first tournament
  • Defensive Stand - Parry five straight attacks from your enemy
  • Impenetrable Fortress - Parry ten straight attacks from your enemy
  • Seeing Red - Trigger Battle Rage in a battle
  • Blood For The Blood God - Trigger Battle Rage five times in a battle
  • From The Jaws of Victory - Lose to an enemy who has less than 5% health

Changed files in this update

Swords and Sandals 2 Redux OSX Depot 649601
  • Loading history…
Swords and Sandals 2 Redux Windows Depot 649602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link