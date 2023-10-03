 Skip to content

Railgunners update for 3 October 2023

Fixed unreacheble flying enemies

EARLYACESS-alpha1.7

  • Fixed unreacheble flying enemies spawning too hight.
  • Remove Screenshake on bullet impact and let it only on medium big explosions.
  • Fix audio transition when entering in a level.
  • Fix Parallax on city level.

