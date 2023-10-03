 Skip to content

Selene's Unbearable Night update for 3 October 2023

Significant optimization improvements.

Last edited by Wendy

-Nvidia DLSS is added to have a significant increase in the frame rate, especially in scenes where the game used to lower the FPS.

-Bug fixes.

And with this I take the opportunity to share a small preview of the new chapter:

