Significant optimization improvements.

-Nvidia DLSS is added to have a significant increase in the frame rate, especially in scenes where the game used to lower the FPS.
-Bug fixes.
And with this I take the opportunity to share a small preview of the new chapter:
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Nvidia DLSS is added to have a significant increase in the frame rate, especially in scenes where the game used to lower the FPS.
-Bug fixes.
And with this I take the opportunity to share a small preview of the new chapter:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update