Today we have posted version 1.20 to Steam with the following changes:
- Fixed Dream Gallery Unlocks and adjusted a few later scenes based on logic issues
- Added a few lines of dialogue for some of Abigails early scenes.
- Added some missing Gallery images to the gallery
- Removed a few duplicate images from the files
- Added Missing Lust images to the Supernatural Gallery
- Fixed a missing image from the game for Michelle's Epilogue
- Fixed the money you receive from Lilly on the first Wednesday as Michelle
- Fixed Abigail appearing in the wrong outfit when calling for a date
If you want to you can report any other errors you encounter including grammar issues or bugs on our discord server: https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH
