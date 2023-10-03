 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maid Cafe update for 3 October 2023

Version 1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 12348103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we have posted version 1.20 to Steam with the following changes:

  • Fixed Dream Gallery Unlocks and adjusted a few later scenes based on logic issues
  • Added a few lines of dialogue for some of Abigails early scenes.
  • Added some missing Gallery images to the gallery
  • Removed a few duplicate images from the files
  • Added Missing Lust images to the Supernatural Gallery
  • Fixed a missing image from the game for Michelle's Epilogue
  • Fixed the money you receive from Lilly on the first Wednesday as Michelle
  • Fixed Abigail appearing in the wrong outfit when calling for a date

If you want to you can report any other errors you encounter including grammar issues or bugs on our discord server: https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

Finally we also have our latest adult graphic novel live on Kickstarter, already over 300 pages in size offering digital and physical editions for you to choose from, plus other sexy merch to enjoy:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/maidgames/qbeauties

Changed files in this update

Maid Cafe Content Depot 423641
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Artbook PDF (1673970) Depot Depot 1673970
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Love (1936820) Depot Depot 1936820
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Guidebook PDF (1936821) Depot Depot 1936821
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Sexy Secrets (1936822) Depot Depot 1936822
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Girls (1936823) Depot Depot 1936823
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Maid Girls Comic PDF (1936824) Depot Depot 1936824
  • Loading history…
Maid Cafe - Delightful Sins (2065600) Depot Depot 2065600
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2333210 Depot 2333210
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link