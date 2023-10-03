Today we have posted version 1.20 to Steam with the following changes:

Fixed Dream Gallery Unlocks and adjusted a few later scenes based on logic issues

Added a few lines of dialogue for some of Abigails early scenes.

Added some missing Gallery images to the gallery

Removed a few duplicate images from the files

Added Missing Lust images to the Supernatural Gallery

Fixed a missing image from the game for Michelle's Epilogue

Fixed the money you receive from Lilly on the first Wednesday as Michelle

Fixed Abigail appearing in the wrong outfit when calling for a date

If you want to you can report any other errors you encounter including grammar issues or bugs on our discord server: https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

