Build 12348062 · Last edited 3 October 2023

Hey adventurers!

A few bugs were fixed in this first hotfix of the game, including:

An error that caused the music to stop at some stations

An error that made getting the Bookworm achievment impossible.

Hope you are enjoying the game! Any feedbacks, don't hesitate in joining our discord server!

Enjoy!

- Eduardo