1.暂时关闭了成就系统，尝试解决STEAM崩溃问题
2.一个特别简单且无需召唤球的BOSS出现在黑暗地宫
3.新的特殊物品[火纹石]
4.新的选择升级：
[寒冰箭→极寒利箭][火纹石+寒冰箭→冰火石]
5.修复一些文字说明与无伤大雅的BUG
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 3 October 2023
各位BIU拜，又到了日更时间
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.暂时关闭了成就系统，尝试解决STEAM崩溃问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update