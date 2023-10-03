 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 3 October 2023

Quick Buy - Now in Beast Sanctuary

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick Buy, Hold down Level Up button in the beast sanctuary to automagically buy quicker than clicking!

Also added a Main menu Button in the battle screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2493561
  • Loading history…
