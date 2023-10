This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Techtonica is officially 20% off here on Steam. This sale comes in honor of Programmer’s Day (you’ll see us in the special event this weekend), and it will last from October 3rd, 2023, until October 10th, 2023.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1457320/Techtonica/

Grab the game, tell a friend, and experience 4-player co-op. Together, you’ll plan your factories, dig into the terrain, and argue over who gets to carry Sparks.

Let’s get to work!