Post-Shmuptember updates- Windows available, Mac and Linux TBA

Bugs fixed where some one-time dialogue triggers would crash on "Minimal" dialogue mode

Several chapter 4 bosses adjusted:

EX Izanami has 10000 hp instead of 15k, and EX Izanagi has 20000 hp instead of 15k.

EX Izanami no longer has the 360o arrow attack, and EX Izanagi no longer has the ability to teleport.

EX Izanagi's Tsubame Gaeshi counter ability animation now excludes all others while active (And to recap, it lasts 3 seconds. The first second simply blocks all damage. The other two seconds trigger the attack and end the stance.)

EX Izanami's laser beam telegraph is slightly longer.

EX Vucub's "Death Ball" shot is considerably slower, and has a telegraph in the form of a bouncing tracer fired from the ball's direction as it moves around Vucub's arena. It still does enough damage to zero Seraphine's shields at all times.

EX Thor shoots out considerably fewer lightning strikes in sequence than before (4 instead of 10)

Force Field Level 3 should now stop all projectiles outright.