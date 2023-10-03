- You can't now walk on shopkeepers
- Fixed a bug where if you walk on sawblade from it's right while you're shooting, it would teleport you 20 feet in the air (I don't know why either)
Tarantula Virus update for 3 October 2023
Update Notes for October 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
