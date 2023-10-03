 Skip to content

Tarantula Virus update for 3 October 2023

Update Notes for October 3

Build 12347717 · Last edited by Wendy

  • You can't now walk on shopkeepers
  • Fixed a bug where if you walk on sawblade from it's right while you're shooting, it would teleport you 20 feet in the air (I don't know why either)

