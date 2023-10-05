Major Update, OUT NOW!

Hi everyone!

Over the past few weeks we've been testing the next major update in the beta branch of the game. I'm glad to announce that all of these have been compiled into the game's main branch, meaning everyone can play it now! I've put the patch notes below, which is a combination of new changes/fixes, and the previous beta branch updates.

As always, we would really appreciate it if you left a review! It's the best way to support the game!

Beta 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Added an arrow indicator to all dashing enemies to make it even clearer when they're about to dash, and what direction they're dashing in.

Changed the dash enemy AI to make it such that the dash direction is determined when the enemy starts dashing, instead of when the charge is finished. This should make it much easier to avoid dashing enemies.

Fixed bug that made dashing at the wall at high speeds clip out of bounds.

Fixed bug that made it such that you were sometimes unable to increase your max dash count with the new items.

Much increased the max dash limit to the point where it should be unreachable in normal playthroughs.

Fixed some localization bugs that made it such that some items had the wrong descriptions.

Added a new character, Skate. She has incredibly fast dashes.

The Regeneration stat no longer heals you at the end of combats, only in shops. To balance the stat out, all characters now have increased regeneration.

Added the Dodge stat. If you get hit, you have a % to not take damage in accordance with the stat.

New trinket, Ankh Charm - Dodging has a 5% chance to heal 1 HP.

New trinket, Backstab - Dodging has a 5% chance to heal 1 HP.

New trinket, Flying Gold - Dodging grants 10 extra coins.

New trinket, Healthy Heart - Increases dodge chance by 5%.

New trinket, Light Armor - Dash 1 additional time.

New trinket, Sickly Creature - Increases dodge chance by 10% but reduces Max HP by 10.

New trinket, Special Totem - Dodging causes a random projectile weapon to fire.

New trinket, Winged Boots - Getting hit while dashing always results in a dodge.

New trinket, Wolf Dash - Increases dash speed by 20%.

New trinket, Anticipation - Get a stockpiled dodge at the start of each combat.

New trinket, Bat Wings - Increases your chance to dodge by 5%.

New trinket, Cold Blood - Dodging or getting hit applies frost to enemies around you.

New trinket, Contract - Dodging gives you 20 coins.

New trinket, Herba Dodgia - Dodging has a 10% chance to heal 1 HP.

New trinket, Hermes Sandals - Increases dash recharge rate by 15%.

New trinket, Reverse Curse - Get healed for 25% of regeneration at the end of combats.

New trinket, Wave - Dashing surrounds you in a water wake that damages enemies.

Reduced the duration of the first 2 act I combats to 20 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

Reduced the duration of combats after the first 2 of act I to 40 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

Reduced the duration of the first 2 act II combats to 35 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

Reduced the duration of combats after the first 2 of act II to 45 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

All characters now start with 99 coins instead of 50.

Added spawn blocking. This means that if an enemy is about to spawn under you, it picks a different spawn location so it doesn't hit you.

Added pathfinding for the "regular" CPU Load setting. All enemies now follow you and move around obstacles.

Removed the pickup stat, as it had low impact. The Dodge stat now takes its place in the stat display UI.

Fixed some localization bugs.

Added achievement to unlock Skate, the new character.

Fixed bug that tinted the color of the map line incorrectly.

Fixed bug that caused the Act 2 boss to not use the dash arrow correctly.

Fixed bug that caused some spawn blocking to softlock elite combats.

Implemented minor lighting optimizations.

Fixed bug that caused the regeneration stat description to display its old descriptions.

Also, we recently announced a new game in the same genre as Soul Stalker, and it has a free demo out as well! Try it out with the box below, I hope you enjoy it!

Anyways, that's it for this update, and as always, we would really appreciate it if you left a review! It's the best way to support the game! Also, play the Wanted Shadows demo and give it a wishlist! That helps us out a ton as well!

