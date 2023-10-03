 Skip to content

Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 3 October 2023

0.97 - Leaderboards

Build 12347670

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added leaderboards. For now, weekly and all time leaderboards are based on multiplayer kills. More to be Added soon (Most XP, Most round wins, etc)
  • The weekly leaderboards will reset each week and The top players will be announced on twitter and discord.
  • Minor fixes to The desert map.

