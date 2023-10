Share · View all patches · Build 12347616 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 20:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We've received some feedback about the puzzle in the picture room, and as a result, we've made changes to make it more intuitive.

We will be undergoing a mega update soon to make the game more challenging and comprehensive.

Stay tuned,

Thank you for your support.

Dark Ocean Games.