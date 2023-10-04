 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 4 October 2023

Input patch

Build 12347612

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch provides a proper fix for the input issue we bodged a fix for the other week.

It's not much of a release, but keep an eye out. We have a beta for in-game slab publishing coming in the next few days!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 720621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 720623 Depot 720623
  • Loading history…
