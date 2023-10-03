Patch notes 03/10/2023 22:32

Hello!

Today small update to the game. I didn't plan to upload today however due to the major issue raised to me (first bullet) I decided to push it.

All changes are applicable to both existing and new saves. Enjoy!

Also, if you have questions, feedback or ideas for the game you can always contact me on Steam Discussions, on the Discord channel, or leave a feedback as a Steam review.

I read all discussions, questions and suggestions and take them into consideration :)