How To Hack In? update for 3 October 2023

Patch notes 03/10/2023 22:32

Hello!
Today small update to the game. I didn't plan to upload today however due to the major issue raised to me (first bullet) I decided to push it.
All changes are applicable to both existing and new saves. Enjoy!

Also, if you have questions, feedback or ideas for the game you can always contact me on Steam Discussions, on the Discord channel, or leave a feedback as a Steam review.
I read all discussions, questions and suggestions and take them into consideration :)

  • Fixed: chat issue when follow-up mission is generated for NPC that is no longer on chat list
  • Fixed: songs will properly respect the in-game audio volume
  • Fixed: browser login page fixed input text wrong position when backspaced
  • Changed: Added the Mbps unit for wifi description
  • Changed: Added Personal Info App (will be expanded in next updates)
  • Changed: HackableSQL url added to Network Analyzer output

