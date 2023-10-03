 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Version 1.48 Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12347493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Chest rooms now only spawn in dead end rooms (new saves only)
  • Significantly increased the sell price of honeycomb/honey and pink honeycomb/honey to make bee farming a decently viable option.
  • Last played Time Stamp shown on save slot (won’t populate until you’ve at least saved/progressed a day after this patch version).

Bugs Fixed

  • Waterbolt no longer disappears if pet next to wall
  • Pooklets no longer outside of cages (if cage missing altogether, please report)

Known Issues:

  • Enemies can get stuck on an animation if leaving/re-entering room.
  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale

