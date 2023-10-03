Version 1.48 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Chest rooms now only spawn in dead end rooms (new saves only)
- Significantly increased the sell price of honeycomb/honey and pink honeycomb/honey to make bee farming a decently viable option.
- Last played Time Stamp shown on save slot (won’t populate until you’ve at least saved/progressed a day after this patch version).
Bugs Fixed
- Waterbolt no longer disappears if pet next to wall
- Pooklets no longer outside of cages (if cage missing altogether, please report)
Known Issues:
- Enemies can get stuck on an animation if leaving/re-entering room.
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
Changed files in this update