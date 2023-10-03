 Skip to content

Artifact update for 3 October 2023

Artifact v0.79.14 Release & Changelog

Build 12347390 · Last edited by Wendy

+Added Priya's bust artwork

*Vagina sex scenes are now available as options to futa players

*Made backgrounds transparent for all characters' bust images

*The use of quicksave now creates saves labeled as such

*Performance improvements

