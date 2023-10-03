Artifact v0.79.14 Release & Changelog

+Added Priya's bust artwork
*Vagina sex scenes are now available as options to futa players
*Made backgrounds transparent for all characters' bust images
*The use of quicksave now creates saves labeled as such
*Performance improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
+Added Priya's bust artwork
*Vagina sex scenes are now available as options to futa players
*Made backgrounds transparent for all characters' bust images
*The use of quicksave now creates saves labeled as such
*Performance improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update