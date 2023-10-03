 Skip to content

Ultra Fight Da Kyanta 2 update for 3 October 2023

Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 43

Patch 43 · Build 12347377

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the BOKO meter was not reset in the next round.
  • Fixed some graphics
Online lobby:
  • You can now send 17 types of messages to other players by pressing the X button.
  • The BGM on/off function has been moved to the lobby menu screen.

