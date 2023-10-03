Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 43

- Fixed an issue where the BOKO meter was not reset in the next round.
- Fixed some graphics
Online lobby:
- You can now send 17 types of messages to other players by pressing the X button.
- The BGM on/off function has been moved to the lobby menu screen.
