Eldritch Exterminators update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 1.4

Hotfix 1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We completely rewrote how projectiles are handled. In our stress tests the player's projectiles would destroy performance at higher amounts, thus we many hours re-writing and testing how they work. Under the new system, they are 4x more performative and have a hard cap, so too many projectiles should no longer crash the game.

Changes

  • Reworked Projectile Range

Balance

  • Porcupine: Projectile Life 2000 -> 45
  • Fire Sprite: Projectile Life 2000 -> 75
  • Fire Sprite no longer shoots as soon as it spawns

