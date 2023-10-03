Hotfix 1.4

We completely rewrote how projectiles are handled. In our stress tests the player's projectiles would destroy performance at higher amounts, thus we many hours re-writing and testing how they work. Under the new system, they are 4x more performative and have a hard cap, so too many projectiles should no longer crash the game.
Changes
- Reworked Projectile Range
Balance
- Porcupine: Projectile Life 2000 -> 45
- Fire Sprite: Projectile Life 2000 -> 75
- Fire Sprite no longer shoots as soon as it spawns
