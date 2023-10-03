 Skip to content

REMEDIUM update for 3 October 2023

Urgent fix, Thanks community for highligting this

Share · View all patches · Build 12347329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Platform in Castle killing Main Charater without any chance to proceed

