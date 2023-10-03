- Fixed Platform in Castle killing Main Charater without any chance to proceed
REMEDIUM update for 3 October 2023
Urgent fix, Thanks community for highligting this
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update