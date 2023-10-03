 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 3 October 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.7) - Minor Update

  • The option to ask for rumors is disabled if the NPC does not know any rumors.
  • Bug Fix: You could clip some of the walls in Paylor's crypt.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Paylor's crypt lower floor missing battle background.
  • Bug Fix: Light spell would run out if you closed the menu.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed one of Katrina's power locks not showing the number of orbs properly.
  • Bug Fix: The lower portion of the fence in Hot Springs in did not have proper collision.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a Grammatical issue with heavy blow skill.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a pathing issue and a graphical issue in the Unexplored Cave north of D'ivore.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a chest in Barghia Cemetery clipping the player.
  • Bug Fix: 3 of the men in the Crow's nest where missing their face busts.
  • Bug Fix: One of Scarlett's skills was missing a description when not activated.
  • Bug Fix: Description text for Kimo's rend armor was missing when node not active.

