Dinky Guardians update for 3 October 2023

v1.03 - 03/10/2023 20:14

v1.03 - 03/10/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed HQ collider to prevent items getting stuck on top
  • SideMessages now bigger when the message is big to make it easier to read
  • Battle music now stops when all Zumbys are dead
  • Dinkys set to Feed Dinky behaviour will now prioritize self
  • AutoBots set to Add Power behaviour will now prioritize self
  • Added Error Detector, it should help clarify if/when the game isn't behaving properly
  • Fixed Dinky Add Power getting stuck if received food while going to add power to a building which had since received power
  • Fixed issue when clicking on Side Message if the underlying object had since been destroyed
  • Fixed Dinky Idle amount only updating on Dinky Spawn and Death, now it also updates on Behaviour change
  • Fixed Unlock Cursor Text
  • Fixed MiningMachine not stopping animation when out of power
  • Fixed bug if you took food from a Dinky while it was searching for a Dinky to feed

