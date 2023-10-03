- Changed HQ collider to prevent items getting stuck on top
- SideMessages now bigger when the message is big to make it easier to read
- Battle music now stops when all Zumbys are dead
- Dinkys set to Feed Dinky behaviour will now prioritize self
- AutoBots set to Add Power behaviour will now prioritize self
- Added Error Detector, it should help clarify if/when the game isn't behaving properly
- Fixed Dinky Add Power getting stuck if received food while going to add power to a building which had since received power
- Fixed issue when clicking on Side Message if the underlying object had since been destroyed
- Fixed Dinky Idle amount only updating on Dinky Spawn and Death, now it also updates on Behaviour change
- Fixed Unlock Cursor Text
- Fixed MiningMachine not stopping animation when out of power
- Fixed bug if you took food from a Dinky while it was searching for a Dinky to feed
Dinky Guardians update for 3 October 2023
v1.03 - 03/10/2023 20:14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
