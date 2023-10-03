 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12347217

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where players couldn't loot bodies after respawning, which was caused by one of the performance patches.
-Updated the UI for all buttons in the game.

