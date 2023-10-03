 Skip to content

Monster Knockout update for 3 October 2023

The Achievements will not be fixed

The achievements for steam are broken and have been for months, we have been working in the background on a fix but everything we tried did not work and now we have no choice but to leave the achievements as they are for now and there might be a fix later on down the line

but on the good side we have made a new change to the game

- Added some new music you can listen too


(first turn down the original music in game and then click on the music icon and listen away)**

