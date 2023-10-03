The Achievements will not be fixed

**
The achievements for steam are broken and have been for months, we have been working in the background on a fix but everything we tried did not work and now we have no choice but to leave the achievements as they are for now and there might be a fix later on down the line
**
**
but on the good side we have made a new change to the game
**
**
- Added some new music you can listen too
(first turn down the original music in game and then click on the music icon and listen away)**
Changed files in this update