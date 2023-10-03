 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantôme update for 3 October 2023

Language and Audio Fixes Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12347214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dear Fantôme players! We're thrilled to introduce this significant update to enhance your gaming experience in Fantôme. With your feedback in mind, we've diligently addressed language issues and audio glitches, ensuring smoother gameplay and improved immersion. Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy this improved version of Fantôme!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2079712 Depot 2079712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link