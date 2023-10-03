Update 0.8.21

I experimented a bit with the controls and animations and also added walking (requested by some players)...
If you don't like that changes, I can roll everything back or add some settings. Also, remember that sprint and crouch work two ways, you can toggle it by pressing a key, or sprint/crouch while holding a key.
In parallel, work continues on the next sector, it will contain 3 missions, one of which is almost ready visually.
- The character now walks if not carrying a weapon. The sprint in that mode is equivalent to a normal run, so it becomes endless.
- Slightly changed the mechanics of the rotation of the character's body when moving, eliminating the ability of the player to aim a weapon at the camera.
- The timer for hacking terminals now depends on the selected game difficulty.
- Fixed a bug where interaction with the environment caused simultaneous interaction with several objects (simultaneous dialogue with two characters, or dialogue simultaneously with interaction with the terminal, etc.)
- Fixed animation glitches when picking up multiple items in a row.
- On the level with the bridge, the access to the roof of the small building with solar panels has been made easier, also fixed one of the pipes where it was possible to get stuck at the end of the sewage - the passage has been increased.
- Extended camera limit rotation up / down from 70 to 84 degrees. Should make it easier to shoot down from a height or if the enemy is overhead, should also help with jumping between platforms in the Old Path level.
- The levitating platforms in the Old Path level now move slower if the player stands on them.
- Control delay on landing animation reduced from 0.2 to 0.15 seconds, animation sped up accordingly.
- Speed up 15-30% animations of climbing obstacles.
- On the level with the cliff, added indication of points of interest that were on the level, but were not marked with a marker.
Changed files in this update